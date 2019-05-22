Mumbai crime: Model gets bail in fake currency case

crime

Over a month after she was arrested for allegedly depositing fake Indian currency in a bank, a 28-year-old model was granted bail by a court on Tuesday. The woman had allegedly deposited 75 notes of Rs 2,000 in a cash deposit machine of a bank in suburban Bandra, of which 42 notes were found to be fake.

The bank filed a complaint and she was arrested on April 19. Seeking bail, her lawyer pleaded that she was not aware that the notes were fake, as she had borrowed the money as a loan from Rahul Barod, co-accused in the case. The investigating officer told the court that the woman had apparently got the money from Barod for certain favours.

Additional Sessions Judge A M Khan granted bail to the woman, observing that as per the submission of the investigation officer and the First Information Report, prima facie (on the face of it) it did not appear to be a case of circulation of fake currency. No person would take the risk of depositing currency in a bank account knowing that it is counterfeit as it would be detected easily, the judge said.

