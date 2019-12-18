Mumbai Crime: Model tries to purchase bike online, duped of Rs 1.60 lakh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 32-year-old model was duped of Rs1.60 lakh online by a man who claimed to be from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

According to the police, Robbie Mairh was looking to purchase a second hand motorcycle when he came across an advertisement online. "I clicked on a link and it drove me to a free classifieds website, where there was an advertisement for a second hand motorcycle. It was for Rs 1.60 lakh which I thought was a good price,” said Mairh, who has modelled for renowned fashion designers and brands.

He said the person, whose contact details were in the ad, told him that he works for ITBP and wanted to sell his motorcycle. He said the accused also sent him a copy of his Aadhaar card and asked him to transfer the money online.

"I first transferred Rs 1 lakh and then Rs 60,000 into his account. But when I contacted him to collect the motorcycle, he was untraceable. Meanwhile, I received a message from the free classifieds website saying that the person who had put up the ad was a conman and his account had been suspended,” Mairh said. He the filed a complaint with the Versova police station.

A police officer from Versova police station said the conman has cheated many people using the same modus operandi on the free classifieds website. “We are very close to solving the case,” he said.

