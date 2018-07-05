Mumbai Crime: Girl consumes phenyl after being molested by auto driver

The incident took place in Vasai, the cops have registered a molestation case against an unknown person and are investigating the case

The guilt and embarrassment of being molested drove a 16-year-old girl from Vasai to commit suicide on Wednesday. The 16-year-old consumed phenyl in a bid to end her life after she was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in Vasai.

However, she survived, thanks to her mother, who immediately took her to the nearest hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. The Vasai village police have registered a molestation case against an unknown person and are investigating the case.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the girl was on her way to her coaching class in an auto. Suddenly the driver of the auto diverted the vehicle and took her to a secluded place. "He stopped the auto and went to the back seat and molested the girl, she somehow managed to break free from his clutches and escaped from the spot. After reaching home she narrated the entire incident to her mother. However, she was so scared and embarrassed that she tried to kill herself by taking phenyl." said a police officer.

Speaking to mid-day, the girl's mother said, "With the help of neighbours I immediately shifted her to the nearest hospital, where she is battling for her life. The accused should be punished."

An officer from Vasai village police station said, "We are scanning the CCTV footages of the area where the incident took place to trace the accused. We assure the victim's parents that action will be taken against him."

