Mumbai Crime: Monster mum rams nail into baby girl's throat, strangles her to death

Upset that she had given birth to yet another girl, a 30-year-old woman in Kalyan allegedly murdered her five-month-old infant



Representation pic

Upset that she had given birth to yet another girl, a 30-year-old woman in Kalyan allegedly murdered her five-month-old infant. At first, when her daughter started crying, she inserted a nail into her throat. When the crying intensified, the woman strangled her baby.

The mother was identified as Ashwini Pradhan, a resident of Khadakpada. She took her child to a government hospital and told the doctor that the baby had suddenly stopped responding. "The hospital staffers saw the injury on the baby's neck and did a post-mortem. The doctor found out what had happened and then called us," said an officer from the Khadakpada police.

Didn't want another daughter

BA Kadam, senior inspector at Khadakpada police station, said, "We immediately detained the child's parents. The father was crying, but the mother was very stubborn. Later, she accepted that she had wanted a boy, so she killed the infant. She already has a daughter and son, and this was her third child." The accused is scheduled to be produced in court today.

