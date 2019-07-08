Mumbai Crime: Most wanted burglary gang busted in Jogeshwari

crime

All three accused are history sheeters and have more than 35 cases registered against them at many police station across the country

(From left) Ibrahim, Supian Mehmood Hamid Shaikh, Imran Wasim

A gang that conducted house burglary were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch’s unit-ix on Sunday. The gang, consisting of three members were arrested while breaking a house in Jogeshwari, said the police.

According to DCP Akbar Pathan, the accused identified as Sufiyan Shaikh, Ibrahim Shaikh and Imran Vasim alias Gulaval Khan were nabbed based on a piece of information received by the police constable Ankush Wakhede. All three accused are history sheeters and have more than 35 cases registered against them at many police station across the country.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Gang of five arrested for auto rickshaw theft

Senior Inspector Mahesh Desai formed a team under the supervision of inspector Arun Sawant after constable Wakhade received information regarding the burglary at a house in Jogeshwari. Sawant's team laid the trap at the said location and arrested these accused.

Following the arrest, police began interrogating all the three accused, who confessed the crime. The gang primarily targetted shops. The gang operated in a professional way by planning and executing the crime. They used to send a reconnaissance party to their target location to collect information for planning. After committing the crime, the gang kept the stolen property at a safe location to avoid recovery.

Also Read: Masked men spray paint CCTV, steal phones worth Rs 30 lakh in Vasai

Further investigation revealed that there are many cases registered against them in several states across the country. Cases have been registered against them at Ghatkopar, Juhu, Sakinaka, Vakola, Nagpada, RAK Marg, Dharavi, Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Sion, JJ Marg, Devnar, Malad, Thane, and Kurla police station.

“We will hand over the accused to a concern police station where the case has been registered,” said an officer.

More than 35 cases registered against them in across India.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates