Mumbai Crime: Mother of teacher stabbed by student says she worked hard for kids

A 12-year-old boy from Govandi has been booked for the murder of his 30-year-old tuition teacher on Tuesday. He allegedly brutally stabbed her eight times on Monday night. The teacher was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries early Tuesday morning. Prima facie, the attack seems to be the result of the teacher denying financial help to the boy, the police said, while adding that the motive isn't completely clear yet.

Some neighbours said the boy initially claimed that he was asked to stab the woman by a bearded man. The teacher, Aisha Aslam Husiyae, 30, is a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, and used to teach at the Sufi English School run by Aisha Education Trust founded by her father 12 years ago. Husiyae, who taught all subjects at the school, would also conduct tuitions for students after school hours.

On Monday evening, after she was done with the classes around 8 pm and sent the kids home, the 12-year-old boy, who lives around 100 meters away from her house, returned to her. "She was washing her face around 8.30 pm when he stabbed her in the back and upon turning, stabbed her in the stomach too. He had picked up the knife from her kitchen," Stell D'souza, Husiyae's friend and a Shivaji Nagar resident told mid-day. "She shouted for help when the neighbours rushed to her house and found the boy watching her," she added.

The teacher was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi from where she was shifted to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar and finally to Sion Hospital. Husiyae was stabbed eight times with such force that the blade of the knife was stuck inside her body. She breathed her last around 3.30 am on Tuesday. A post-mortem analysis was carried out at Sion Hospital. The Shivaji Nagar police have booked the boy under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and taken him to the Juvenile Justice Board.

'Brightest child'

Husiyae lived alone in a house next to the school. "She was divorced three years ago and was managing the school and the trust alone," mother Anjum Kausar, who lives a few blocks away, said. "She was my brightest child and worked tirelessly for the kids' education. I am shocked at what made such a young boy attack her," she added.

Arshad Khan, Husiyae's neighbour said, "Aisha was a good teacher. So many of her students have gathered to pay their last respects to her. Aisha helped everyone in need. There must be some other angle to this horrific act." Assistant Police Commissioner Vishnupal Bhujbal released an official statement saying that she was assaulted owing to her "indifference over lending money to the boy's mother to buy household items."



The school was founded as part of the Aisha Education Trust. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

'Well-behaved kid'

The boy lives with his parents and four siblings in a rented ground-plus-two storey structure in Shivaji Nagar and his father works as a tailor. The owner of the house said that the family had moved in around January 2019 and was "well-behaved and had no disputes with anyone. He said, "The boy too seemed decent and would often talk to everyone well. I don't know what made him commit such a crime."

Ubed Ansari, living in the same building where the boy lived, told mid-day that he had "never heard the boy shouting at anyone." He said, "All the five kids were decent. Who knows what made him take such a drastic step. We lost a good teacher." The boy's family was not available for comment as his father had taken ill in the morning.

Different versions

Apart from the police statement, many versions of the story have emerged from the neighbourhood. "The boy himself changed his version thrice. He first said he was told by a bearded man to attack her in return of R2000. If he doesn't abide, the man said he will kill the boy by throwing him in a gutter," said a neighbour. Another friend of the deceased said, "He also said he was punished by her which made him angry and resulted in the attack."

The boy, a neighbour said, on Monday night visited the teacher to borrow R2,000. She sent him back asking him to confirm the amount with his mother. The boy, however, thought of attacking her and stealing the money from her purse instead.

'Passionate teacher'

While the police are investigating the case, neighbours, relatives and friends poured praises over the deceased teacher. Noor Jahan, her aunty, said, that she was passionate about running a school for kids in need. "She never did it for money. In fact, the kids she taught were the weaker ones who would visit her residence for extra classes," Jahan said. Neighbour Javed Sheikh said that he "always saw the boy, very silent and happy." He said, "I never thought in my wildest dreams that he could do this. This is terrible."

100m

Distance between the teacher's and her attacker's homes

8.30pm

Time on Monday when the teacher was attacked

Jan '19

Month the boy's family came to live in their Shivaji Nagar residence

