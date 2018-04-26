Mumbai Crime: Mother pushes daughters into prostitution to pay electricity bill, arrested

Police inspector Jagdish Kalapad from Kherwadi police station received a tip of a woman running a prostitution business in Bandra East. Based on the input, Senior Inspector made a team of 11 officers and planned to trap the lady



A woman has been arrested by the Kherwadi police after she tried to force two of her daugthers, one of whom is a minor, into prostitution. The woman resides in an SRA building and she told her daughters that they had an electricity bill of Rs 50,000 for which they had to get into the flesh trade.

Police inspector Jagdish Kalapad from Kherwadi police station received a tip of a woman running a prostitution business in Bandra East. Based on the input, Senior Inspector made a team of 11 officers and planned to trap the lady. On Monday, an informer, who was the 12th member of the team, called up the lady and asked her to supply four girls. The woman asked for 50 thousand rupees for four girls. After negotiations, the informer finalised a deal for rupees forty thousand.

The woman then asked the informer to meet her at the Sai Prasad Hotel in Bandra East. Following a plan, a police team dressed in civilian clothes reached at the hotel and waited for her to arrive. The woman arrived with two girls. She met the informer and asked the girls to accompany him.

As soon as the woman accepted Rs 10,000 from the informer as an advance, she was caught by the team. The woman and the two girls were the, were brought to the police station. The girls, aged 15 years and 19 years, told the police that their mother ran a prostitution business with 10-15 girls. She would tell everyone that she ran a catering business, and that the girls were being sent to various places for work. On the day of raid, she convinced both her daughters to get into the business as she wanted money to pay the electricity bill of Rs. 50,000.

However, the accused denied all allegations. A police source said her husband who does odd jobs, told cops that he tried to convince her to stop the racket but she would never listen to him. The accused has been booked under sections 370, 370(A)(2) of Indian Penal Code for Trafficking r/w 4, 5 IPTA Act r/w 4,8, 17 POCSO. She was produced before court and has been remanded in police custody.

