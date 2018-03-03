Mumbai Crime: Murder accused found stabbed to death at Akash Colony

The Hill Line police recovered the body of a history-sheeter, who was stabbed to death, from Akash Colony at Hill Line on Thursday



Bablu Chaurasiya

The Hill Line police recovered the body of a history-sheeter, who was stabbed to death, from Akash Colony at Hill Line on Thursday. His father, the complainant in the case, has named four people as suspects.

The police said Bablu Chaurasiya, 23, was stabbed below his chest and in one eye. One of his ears had also been chopped off. A resident of Kolsewadi, Kalyan (East), he had several cases of house break-ins, attempt to murder and murder against him. Sudhakar said his son had gone into hiding after being named in a murder case last year, but he had told him he feared for his life.

Bablu and his brother Raju had been charged for the murder of Afridi Shah during Diwali. Raju was arrested. His father added that the four he's named had come to their house and threatened them. An officer said, "We've filed a murder case and are investigating."

