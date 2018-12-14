Mumbai Crime: Murder convict who escaped from prison two years ago, arrested

crime

The murder convict came to Pune to attend his relative's wedding, where he was nabbed

Sujit alias Pappu Kurhade

A murder convict who had jumped parole two years ago has been arrested from Pune by the Mumbai Crime Branch, police said on Thursday.

The murder convict Sujit alias Pappu Kurhade (35), was apprehended by the crime branch on Wednesday where he had gone attend his relative's wedding in Bhosari near Pune.

Kurhade and two others were serving a life sentence for killing Shiva Raghunath Jaiswal, a Republican Party of India activist at Kisan Nagar in Thane in 2011. Jaiswal and his brother were on their way home on a motorcycle when Pappu along with his brother, and two others hijacked their motorcycle and stabbed Jaiswal multiple times with a knife. Jaiswal succumbed to injuries on his head, chest and stomach.

In October 2016, Pappu was released on a parole for a month, but he did not return to Kolhapur Central Prison, Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan said. Pappu then relocated to Bhosari and lived there under a false identity, he added.

After his escape from the prison, a case was registered against him under section 224 of Indian Penal Code.

During his stay in Pune, Pappu allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl after abducting her and fled, following which another offence was registered against him, the official said.

DCP Pathan said, "After receiving a tip-off that he would be attending a wedding in Bhosari, crime branch sleuths disguised in civilian clothes kept a watch at the venue and nabbed him as he arrived."

