Mumbai Crime: Murderer of woman with fairy tattoo was her own husband

Cops had no clue except for a tattoo on the woman’s body; police sources identified her when her pictures were circulated

Within hours of finding the body of a woman dumped in a bag at Juhu beach, the police have managed to not only identify the woman, but have also arrested her husband, Prabhu Sahu, for her murder. Several police stations in the city had been working on the case after the body was found yesterday. DCP Zone IX Paramjit Singh Dahiya is in charge of the investigations.

The body in the bag that had washed up ashore at Juhu

Sources said, "The woman and her husband were living in Versova. Sahu, who is a cab driver, was detained after the police managed to identify the woman after circulating her pictures among their sources. A police officer said, "The only major clue available was a tattoo on her upper back. But, when her picture was circulated, the police managed to locate her address in Versova and then picked up her husband for questioning."

Sources added, "Prima facie, the motive is suspected to be a fight over a minor issue. We are still interrogating Sahu to find out the exact motive. It has been learned that after killing his wife, Sahu stuffed her body in a bag and dumped it in the sea, but the waves washed it ashore near Juhu Koliwada on Wednesday morning."

The tattoo that helped crack the murder

A senior IPS officer confirmed to mid-day that the case had been detected on Wednesday night, hours after the murder case was registered at Santacruz police station.

