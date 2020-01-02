Mumbai Crime: Nair hospital staff films 30-year-old doctor in changing room, arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

An employee of BYL Nair hospital was arrested on Wednesday for filming a plastic surgeon in the changing room.

The accused Vishal Sadafule works as a cleaner at the hospital, according to a Hindustan Times report.

On December 31, the 30-year-old doctor, who is a resident of Colaba, went to the H-building's women's changing room around 8pm. In her statement, the complainant told the police that she spotted a mobile phone with a camera facing towards her. When she took it out, she noticed that the video recording was on.

The report said she then ran out to check the owner of the mobile phone and spotted Sadafule standing outside the room.

"The woman alerted hyer superiors and reported the incident to the police," an officer said.

Savlaram Agawne, senior inspector, was quoted in the report as saying, “We have recorded the complainant’s statement and registered an FIR against Sadafule under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code. We are investigating the case.”

