Mumbai Crime: Nanny accuses estranged wife of music composer of assault

A nanny working for music composer Gourav Dasgupta has levelled allegations of assault against his estranged wife Arushi.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the wife maintained that the allegations were false, and the complaint has been made at the behest of her husband.

The nanny, Anamita Sorn, said she had complained to the Oshiwara police about the alleged assault, which took place in New Delhi at the house of Arushi’s father. Since the police did not register a case, she approached court with a private complaint. In an order dated November 9, the Andheri Magistrate Court directed Oshiwara police to conduct an enquiry into the matter and submit a report by December 29.

The complainant has said that she had gone to Delhi with the couple’s three-year-old daughter for a ten-day trip, which got extended to months because of the lockdown. It also mentioned that on July 22, the accused assaulted the complainant under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused pulled the complainant’s hair and dragged her across the floor. Then the accused slapped her and punched her face three times,” stated the complaint filed by Sorn through her lawyer, advocate Sandeep Sherkhane.

Sorn claimed that she had to lock herself up in the bathroom first and then in the puja room. She also said that the driver and the accused’s father tried to help her but the accused physically charged at the two men. A relative of Dasgupta had to be sent to pick up the complainant the next morning, the complaint said.

After coming back to Mumbai, the complainant said she made a written complaint about the assault to the Oshiwara police in the first week of August. She also wrote about no FIR being filed in the case to zonal assistant commissioner of police.

She said she had approached the court due to non-cognisance of her complaint by the police. An officer from Oshiwara police confirmed that several NCs have been registered against the accused by the complainant.

“We have recorded some statements and acquired some digital evidence. We will put the report in front of the court after gathering all necessary information,” he said.

When contacted, Arushi denied all the allegations. “This case, as well as all the previous complaints made to the police, have been fabricated at the behest of my husband. He and I are undergoing divorce. He is making all this up to prove in court that I am incapable of looking after my daughter,” she said.

