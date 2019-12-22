Mumbai Crime: Navghar cops arrest couple fleeing with five-month-old boy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Navghar police have arrested a 25-year-old woman and her husband for attempting to abduct a five-month-old boy from Bhayander. The duo had tried to kidnap the child of a woman they had given shelter to. The woman, identified as Kusum Yadav, 30, had come to the city from Uttar Pradesh around five months ago, and lived with her husband Rohit in Boisar. The couple has two children—a four-year-old daughter, Kajal and five-month-old son, Abhay. Recently, Rohit had to leave for his hometown for some work. During this time, Kusum, a daily wage labourer, had found herself a job in Bhayander, and decided to move here.

While looking for a place near Bhayander railway station in November, she befriended a woman named Sangita, who convinced Yadav to move into her hut. Every time she went for work, she would leave the kids with Sangita. On December 17, she left home as usual around 9 am. She returned in the afternoon at 1 pm to breastfeed Abhay. At 6 pm, her supervisor Jagdish Patel told Yadav that he saw Sangita and her husband Sonu alias Sunil Rajbhar leave the hut with a bag and baby in hand. Yadav rushed to the hut and found only Kajal home. She then rushed to the Navghar police station and registered a kidnapping complaint.



Kusum Yadav with the team that rescued her son

"We formed different teams. One rushed to Bhayander railway station. Meanwhile, we were trying to track the mobile number of Sanigta, but it was switched off," said an officer from Navghar police station. The cops managed to nab Rajbhar near Umroli, Palghar. "During the inquiry, we learned that Sangita was leaving the city on an express train. We immediately sent one team, which managed to nab Sangita from Bodhadi, Nanded. "We have arrested both the accused and they will be produced in court," added another officer from Navghar police station.

