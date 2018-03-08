Mumbai Crime: Neglected by parents, 16-year old files fake assault case

Police officials became suspicious after preliminary investigations failed to yield any evidence of an attack.

A 16-year-old girl filed a fake case of assault with the Mumbai police so as to gain the attention of her parents. In her complaint to the Khar police, the girl claimed to have been threatened and attacked by an unknown man.

The girl initially approached the police on February 21. However, police officials became suspicious after preliminary investigations failed to yield any evidence of an attack.

The girls father works as a diamond merchant in the city. A report in the Hindusta Times quotes a police official as having stated, "In her complaint, after coming back from college, she left the door of her house open. She claimed a man entered the flat and strangulated her.he said she stabbed him with a pen in her pocket and then broke a glass on his head, after which he fled."

The officer is reported to have added, "She told us that whenever she came to the police station, the man used to tell her that no one can trace or catch him, which made us suspicious of the sequence of events." Upon questioning the girl, she admitted that her parents would leave for business trips to Thailand and not take her along, as a result of which she took the drastic step to get their attention. The police had initially registered a case under sections 452 and 323 of Indian Penal Code.

