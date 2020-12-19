Mumbai Crime: Neral man chops friend, dumps body for slur against wife

A Banking professional was killed by his friend after he verbally abused the man's wife during a party at their Neral residence. After killing and chopping his body into 10 pieces, the man dumped it in a drain near Neral railway station. Arrested along with him is his wife, who witnessed 31-year-old Sushil Kumar Sarnaik's killing.



Sushil Kumar Sarnaik's family was told of the killing on Thursday and identified the body as his. Representation pic

Sarnaik's family had registered a missing person report at Worli police on Monday. The couple was arrested on Thursday. Sarnaik, 31, left home at 7.15 am on Saturday, December 12, saying he is going to Virar for a picnic with friends from his workplace and would return the next evening. When he did not turn up till Monday, Sarnaik's mother, Yallama Sarnaik, 65, approached the police.

Although he told his mother that he is going to Virar, Sarnaik went to Neral where his friend Charles Nadar, 33, stays. The duo started drinking alcohol noon onwards. In the evening, a drunk Sarnaik said some abusive words against Nadar's wife, which led to an argument and an angry Nadar attacked Sarnaik with a knife, killing him.

Then the couple went to a hotel with their child. The next day Nadar got a cutter from the market and chopped Sarnaik's body, which had been lying at his home, into 10-12 pieces, for two days. He filled them in two bags and threw them in a drain near the railway tracks in Neral on Tuesday, December 15.

Alerted about the bags in the drain by locals on Wednesday, Neral police soon reached the spot and discovered the body parts. Nadar was recorded carrying the bags on CCTV cameras. Detained and questioned on Thursday, he admitted to having killed Sarnaik.

Worli's Senior Police Inspector Sukhlal Varpe told mid-day, "We had been looking for him after his mother approached us. On Thursday, Neral police told us about the murder and Sarnaik's family was informed. They have identified the body as his."

Sarnaik used to work as a relationship manager at a bank in Grant Road. Superintendent of Police (Raigad) Ashok Dudhe said, "After finding the corpse in 10 to 12 pieces in the two bags, we have investigated and arrested Nadar and his 27-year-old wife."

