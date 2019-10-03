Mumbai Crime: Newborn girl child found dumped in dustbin in Virar

In a shocking incident, a one-day-old baby girl was found dumped in a dustbin near Global city in Virar. The girl child was alive and was immediately rushed to the local government for the treatment in Virar. The locals found the girl child in the dustbin on Tuesday evening outside Shamshan Bhumi near Narangi Fatak in Virar east. The local social workers Vivek Patil and Swati Sholapurkar took the girl and rushed her to the local government hospital for the treatment.

They found the newborn baby wrapped in plastic and dumped in the bin, taking the help of one person, Swati Sholapurkar picked up the child, cleaned her body with a handkerchief and then took her to the hospital where she was admitted, informed Vivek Patil.

Later, the duo approached the local Virar police station to register a complaint against that person who left the girl child in the dustbin. The girl is now admitted to the local government hospital for the treatment and the process to register an FIR is underway, informed a police officer from Virar police station.

