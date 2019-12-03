Mumbai: Woman frees self from brothel with help of NGO, Nagpada police

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 30-year-old woman, forced into prostitution by a man who assured to treat her ailing mother, managed to flee a brothel in Kamathipura with the help of an NGO.

A report in The Times of India said the woman, who was lauded for her bravery by the Nagpada police, hailed from West Bengal and would often visited a hospital with her mother. There, she met a man named Mandal, who promised to treat her mother.

According to the Nagpada police, on August 16, he took the woman out and spiked her drink after which she blacked out. When she regained her consciousness, she found herself on a train to Mumbai with him. He told her that they caught the wrong train and would take a train to Kolkata.

Mandal then took her to a room in Mankhurd and raped her for two days after which he started sending her to 'clients' for money. In October, Mandal sold her to another man, Raju alias Aziz Shaikh (45) for Rs 12,000, who then sold her to a woman, Renuka Janpan (41), keeper of a brothel in Kamathipura.

The woman said she was locked in a room where she was forced to solicit customers. She also narrated her ordeal to Janpan, telling her that she wants to go home. Janpan then deployed bouncers outside her room.

According to a source quoted in the TOI report, the woman took it on herself to find her way out of the brothel. She pretended to have adjusted to life there and saved some money to buy a mobile phone and a SIM card. She then called her mother and narrated her ordeal. Her mother sought help from an NGO in Delhi that alerted an NGO in the city, who then contacted the woman.

They coordinated with the woman and sent a decoy client to Janpan. The Nagpada police then teamed with the NGO to conduct a raid in the brothel, in which they rescued the woman. The police said they have arrested Shaikh and Janpan.

