Mumbai Crime: NGO staff makes 'lewd comments, threatens' boss, held

An NGO employee was arrested with another man on Monday for allegedly sexually harassing his boss.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the complainant said that she received calls from an unknown number and that caller made lewd comments and threatened her.

A case was registered at the VP Marg police station on Thursday after the woman contacted them. The case was registered against an unidentified person for outraging the modesty of a woman.

A crime branch officer said, "We tracked down the seller of the SIM card used to make the calls, who helped us trace the buyer. This person had given the SIM to the employee. The employee asked his friend to make similar threatening calls to him to ensure that he was not implicated in the case."

