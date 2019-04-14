Mumbai Crime: Nigerian drug peddlers attack police with a stone in Goregaon

crime

The accused were moving suspiciously near Emerald Club in Royal Palms Area in Aarey Colony at 1:30 am. Suspecting them to be drug peddlers, the police stopped the Nigerians for questioning

Police Sub-inspector Wadikar

A police sub-inspector was attacked by two Nigerians with a stone in Aarey Colony in the wee hours of Saturday after they recovered 22 gms of cocaine amounting to Rs 2,20,000 approximately.

Police sub-inspector Avdhut Wadikar who is attached to the Aarey police station was patrolling the area on Saturday along with Police sub-inspector Sawant and other detection staff. The accused were moving suspiciously near Emerald Club in Royal Palms Area in Aarey Colony at 1:30 am. Suspecting them to be drug peddlers, Wadikar stopped the Nigerians for questioning.

Also read: Mumbai: NCB arrests two suspected to be part of international drug cartels

One of them was caught by the police but as he was trying to escape, the police tried to catch hold of him which is when he attacked Wadikar with a stone and fled from the spot.

The police sub-inspector lost his two teeth and sustained injuries on his lips. A police official from Aarey police station said, "He was admitted in a Goregaon based private hospital."

The accused have been identified as Isayah Johan Okudu (26). During interrogation, it was revealed that both the accused were living in Goregaon east in a rented flat for many months.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Two held for shoving pipe into co-worker's rear in Boisar

Both of the accused were booked under section 333, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Article 22 NDPS Act. Okudu was produced before the Borivli court on Sunday and was remanded to police custody, said DCP Vinaykumar Rathod of Zone XII.

The Dongri police had recently invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the four Nigerian drug peddlers, who were arrested by them this year. The move aims to tackle the growing menace of Nigerian drug peddlers, who in the last couple of years, have taken to assaulting policemen.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Two Nigerians held in Mazgaon with drugs worth Rs 80K

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates