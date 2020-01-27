Mumbai Crime: Nigerian held, cocaine worth over Rs 3 lakh recovered

The image has been used for representational purposes only

Police have arrested a 22-year-old Nigerian man from Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai and seized

cocaine worth over Rs three lakh from him, an official said on Sunday.

The arrest was made on Friday evening, he said. "Based on a tip-off, Navi Mumbai Police kept a vigil

in Koparkhairne and nabbed the accused, identified as Ikkechukku Precious Onedikachi. Cocaine weighing 26 gms and valued at Rs 3.13 lakh was recovered from him," DCP Pankaj Dahane (Zone I) of Navi Mumbai said in a statement.

"The accused was going towards a food joint to sell the cocaine when he was caught," the official said. An offence was registered against him at Koparkhairane police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The investigation into the case is on, police said.

