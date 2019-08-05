Mumbai Crime: Nigerian national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Vasai

crime

A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Palghar local crime branch on Thursday with cocaine worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Vasai

This picture is for representational purpose

The local crime branch of Palghar district has arrested a 52-year-old Nigerian national and recovered 25 grams of cocaine from him on Thursday in Vasai. According to the police, the senior inspector, Jitendra Vankoti along with PSI Hitendra Vichare and other officers were on patrolling duty and they found the accused travailing in a cab near Kings Resort situated at Sasunavghar (Vasai) on Mumbai Ahmadabad Highway. They asked the cab driver to stop the car and searched the accused after which they recovered a pouch which contained cocaine worth around Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Nigerian national who was arrested. Pic/ Samiullah Khan

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Anayo Jobest, a Nigerian by nationality was living in New Mumbai in Vashi. The accused has been booked and arrested under the various section of NDPS act said an official from local crime branch.

