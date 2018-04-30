Mumbai Crime: Nine bar of gold worth over Rs 29 lakh seized from Jet Airways flight

"During the course of rummaging, the AIU officials recovered nine gold bars, collectively weighing 1,049 grams, with foreign marking," the Customs official said

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs recovered nine gold bars worth over Rs 29.73 lakh from a Jet Airways flight at the international airport on Monday. According to a specific input, the AIU searched a Jet Airways flight, which had arrived from Dubai, an official said.

"During the course of rummaging, the AIU officials recovered nine gold bars, collectively weighing 1,049 grams, with foreign marking," the Customs official said. He informed that the collective worth of the gold seized was Rs 29,73,652.

"The unclaimed gold bars were covered with white adhesive tape and were hidden below the cushion of one of the seats of the aircraft," the official said.

The official informed that the gold had been seized under provisions of the Customs Act due to the "reasonable belief" that it was being smuggled into the country.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, he added.

This was the second seizure of gold bars from a Jet Airways flight in the past one week. On April 24, gold bars worth over Rs 2.59 crore were recovered from a flight that had arrived from Dubai.

