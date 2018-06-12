Mumbai Crime: Non-bailable warrant against builders after cheques bounce

Businessman claims cheques for Rs 13-crore given by the duo as guarantee were dishonoured; also says he was cheated of Rs 32-crore more by them

Rahul Gupta

The Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against developers Vinod Surana and Santosh Muthiyan, in connection with a cheque bouncing case of Rs 13-crore, as claimed by complainant Rahul Gupta.

Gupta, a Mumbai-based businessman, who has shifted to Dubai, claimed to have invested around Rs 7-crore in 2011 for a construction project managed by the firm of Surana and Muthiyan. "It was a joint development project at Chikalthana MIDC, Aurangabad. I was assured a return of Rs 13-crore for the same. Accordingly, Surana had issued three cheques amounting to Rs 13-crore as guarantee against the said investment," Gupta said.

But, in 2016, the cheques were dishonoured, following which Gupta filed a cheque bouncing case against the duo. On May 29 this year while hearing the case, the court issued the non-bailable warrant and kept the hearing for June 4. But with no progress in the case, the court issued another non-bailable warrant on June 4 and kept the hearing for the same on June 12.

Despite repeated calls and text messages, Surana and Muthiyan were not available for comment. However, D K Singh, the lawyer appearing for them in the case said, "Allegations and counter allegations are part of the business. It is true that a warrant has been issued. The court will record statements of the alleged accused (Surana and Muthiyan) and accordingly the case will proceed on merit." Singh further informed that he has learnt that Surana and Muthiyan have challenged the warrant order in the Bombay High Court. "The lower court order has been contested on the grounds that they are inappropriate," Singh added.

Another complaint

Gupta, in another complaint to EOW, has claimed that he has been duped to a total amount of Rs 45-crore. "Besides Rs 13-crore, I had invested Rs 32-crore in 2011-12 for a residential project called Flamingo to be developed in Chikalthana MIDC, Aurangabad. I was assured possession by September 2013 for it. But that didn't happen. I have lodged a complaint with EOW mentioning that I have been duped of Rs 45-crore," Gupta added. Parag Manere, DCP EOW, was not available for comment.

