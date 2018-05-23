Mumbai Crime: Ola cab driver molests sick, sleeping woman passenger, arrested

The woman said that the driver told her to shift to the front seat, telling her it would be more comfortable for her to recline. He is said to have committed the crime while on the Eastern Freeway towards Powai



An Ola cab driver has been arrested for molesting a 24-year-old woman during her ride from Nariman point to Powai. The woman works at an international bank in Nariman Point and was travelling to Powai to meet a friend on Monday evening.

The accused, a 36-year-old man, committed the offence after Bandra (West) after the woman complained of feeling giddy and fell asleep on the front seat of the cab reported Times of India. The woman said that the driver told her to shift to the front seat, telling her it would be more comfortable for her to recline. He is said to have committed the crime while on the Eastern Freeway towards Powai.

The woman said that she woke up after feeling the driver touching her inappropriately. When he noticed that she had woken up, he pulled her cheeks and asked her to go back to sleep and continued to molest her.

The woman filed an FIR around 9 pm, after which the Powai police arrested the man. A police officer said, “When Yadav noticed that the woman was not feeling well, he asked her to shift to the front seat as it can be pushed back and stretched, which would allow her to catch some sleep. On the pretext of adjusting the seat, though, he touched her inappropriately twice with his elbow. The woman ignored it thinking it was accidental.”

In her complaint, the woman said in her FIR, “I booked the Ola cab from my mobile phone and got the confirmation with Yadav’s contact number and sat in the cab at 5.15pm. As I was not keeping well, the driver asked me to shift to the front seat which can be stretched and told me to sleep. I told him that I was not feeling sleepy but he kept talking and even asked me my name and age. He told me that I looked a lot younger than my stated age. When the cab got on the Freeway, I fell asleep. I woke up on realizing that he was groping me. By then the cab had reached Powai and I screamed and yelled at the driver.”

She then immediately informed her friend at Powai and sent him her location. He then rushed to the spot. On seeing him the woman asked the driver to stop the cab, jumped out and began to run. A police officer said, “The woman and her friend came to the police station to lodge a complaint. We got in touch with the cab aggregator and got details of Yadav who is a Kharghar resident and got him arrested.”

A senior inspector from Powai Police, Anil Pophale confirmed the incident.

Sections 354 and 354A of the Indian Penal Code have been applied. The cops are now investigating the antecedents of the accused to find out if he has committed similar crimes in the past.

