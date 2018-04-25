Mumbai Crime: Ola driver kills sister's father-in-law, slits mother-in-law's throat

The crime came to light when the 52-year-old Lakshmidevi Ramprasad Gupta, ran down her apartment with a slit throat

Representational Picture

A 48-year-old man was held for killing his sister's father-in-law and attacking her mother-in-law. The accused, who works as an Ola driver, committed the crime at the victims' home in Ulwe.

The crime came to light when the 52-year-old Lakshmidevi Ramprasad Gupta, ran down her apartment with a slit throat. She motioned for a pen at a tyre store nearby and wrote that her son's brother-in-law had tried to kill her and her husband.

The victims resided in an apartment in Baluseth Landmark in Ulwe's Sector 23E. A report in The Hindu quotes senior police inspector from the NRI coastal police station, Smita Jadhav, as having stated, "She wrote that Sandeep, her son Satish’s brother-in-law, had tried to kill her and her husband. The shopkeeper informed the police and we asked him to take her to hospital."

Lakshmidevi is currently admitted at the D.Y. Patil Hospital, where she wrote also wrote to the doctors explaining what had happened. She is currently in a critical condition. Meanwhile, 58-year-old Ramprasad Gupta's body was recovered from the couple's flat with over seven greivous neck injuries.

The Hindu also quotes Jadhav as having added, "Ms. Sangeeta Gupta had gone to her parental house for Holi this year. Since there were issues between her and her in-laws, she was not brought home. Mr. Sandeep Gupta on Sunday had gone to speak to her in-laws. During the discussions, something went wrong and he picked up a knife from their home and slit their throats. The couple’s two sons were not home at the time of the incident."

The police have arrested the accused, identified as Sandeep Jagjeevan Gupta, under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and attempt to murder. He has been remanded in police custody till April 28.

