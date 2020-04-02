Mumbai Crime: One held, eight others booked for pelting stones at police in Dharavi amid lockdown

The Dharavi police arrested one person and registered a case against eight others for throwing stones at policemen near the Joglekar Nala on Wednesday. The police had visited the area after a 56-year-old man tested positive and died later that day.

According to the police, the patrolling team noticed that a few people had gathered in the area. When the police asked them to disperse, they started abusing the cops and also began pelting stones. No police personnel was injured in the incident.

A police officer from Dharavi police station said they have identified the accused and will arrest the others involved in the incident, too. They accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Kovid 17/2020 Act.

DCP Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson, told mid-day, "The Dharavi police have arrested one person and registered a case against eight people who threw stones at the police. The cops are appealing to people to not leave their homes without any reason and cooperate with us. We will take action against those who do not follow rules."

