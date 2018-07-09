Mumbai Crime: One held for attacking MBA students with sword, 2 accomplices absconding

The arrested accused has been identified as Raees Machhiwala, 26; his friends Mustafa Ali and Moin Pathan are wanted

(From left) Jigar Dhamil, Mohammad Tarique and Owaisi Siddique

The airport police have arrested a youth and are searching for two of his friends for allegedly attacking three MBA students outside Club Sirkus at Sahara Star. The arrested accused has been identified as Raees Machhiwala, 26; his friends Mustafa Ali and Moin Pathan are wanted.

According to the police, Mohammad Tarique, 27, Owaisi Siddique, 26, and Jigar Dhamil, 27, had visited Club Sirkus on Saturday night, and the fight started after the accused too came there, started arguing with the three and then pulled them out of the club.



Raees Machhiwala

'Gang' fight

An officer from Sahar police station said, "During the fight outside, the accused took out a sword from a parked vehicle and attacked the trio. The police reached the spot and managed to catch one of the accused red-handed, but the other two fled in the ensuing melee."

During the investigation, the police came to know that the accused and victims study in the same college and are Dongri residents. They'd had an altercation in college over something, and when the accused landed up at the same club, they decided to teach the three a lesson. Tarique's uncle Rizwan Khan, who is a former corporator, said, "The accused run a gang 'JOJO Company'; every gang member has this written on his bike. They roam at night, engaging in criminal activities. There are many cases registered against several gang members, including the arrested and wanted."

Case filed

"We have booked the accused under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 37(1) (3)/135 of the Bombay Police Act," said another officer.

