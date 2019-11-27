Mumbai Crime: One held for extorting money from swindler

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The crime branch has arrested 37-year-old Kishor Adhav for allegedly threatening, kidnapping and extorting money from Omprakash Goenka, director and chairman of Citrus Check-Inns Ltd (CCIL) and Royal Twinkle Star Club (RTSCL).

Adhav, a resident of Naigaon, Dadar was arrested late Monday night from Andheri. He has allegedly been threatening Goenka since 2016 and had initially demanded Rs 50 lakh, which he later increased to R1 crore.

According to sources, Goenka had first approached the Andheri police in 2016 after Adhav constantly demanded Rs 50 lakh. Goenka himself is accused of defrauding around 18 lakh investors across the state to the tune of Rs 4,500 crore and was arrested last year. Goenka's Royal Twinkle Star Club allegedly lured investors with Ponzi schemes guaranteeing returns of around Rs 7,500 crore.

As Goenka failed to repay the amount, investors started staging protests outside his office in Wadala. During one such protest, Adhav sneaked into Goenka's office and allegedly demanded R50 lakh.

As per his complaint, Goenka said Adhav once forced him to sit in his car, and then demanded R50 lakh by showing him a revolver. Later, Adhav allegedly assaulted Goenka several times and eventually increased the extortion amount to Rs 1crore.

Despite Goenka paying him around R50 lakh, he allegedly continued to threaten him which forced the businessman to approach the Andheri police. Advocate Bharat Mane, counsel for Adhav said, "My client is one of the investors and not an extortionist. He was just demanding his own and his friends' money. Goenka has political backing and has framed Adhav so that he won't have to repay him."

"The accused in this case has a criminal record and has three extortion cases registered against him at Bhoiwada police station. Also during interrogation, we found substantial proof that he kidnapped Goenka and threatened him," an officer from the crime branch said.

Rs 4,500 crore

Amount the victim has been accused of defrauding investors of

