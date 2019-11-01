Mumbai Crime: One-month-old baby killed, dumped in autorickshaw in Bandra

The body of a month-old baby girl has been found in a parked autorickshaw at Qureshi Nagar in Bandra West. The body had been wrapped in blue polythene and put in a cloth bag.

According to police, on Thursday morning at around 9:30am, when auto driver Mohammad Nadim, 27, was about to start his day and went to his autorickshaw, he found a bag lying on the seat meant for passengers. His auto had been parked at the usual spot in Qureshi Nagar since 10pm on Wednesday. An inspection of the bag revealed an infant's body, with a handkerchief knotted around the baby's neck.

Nadim immediately called the owner of the autorickshaw, Yamin Qureshi, and the police were informed. "The initial medical examination suggests that the baby was strangled to death. We have filed a murder case against unknown persons. Further investigations are being conducted," said an officer from the Bandra police. Police are also checking BMC's data on female newborns from one month ago. As per the data, there were around 150 baby girls born between Bandra and Santacruz.

