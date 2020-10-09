Mumbai Crime: One year after woman's suicide, husband and in-laws booked for abetment, dowry harassment

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Nearly a year after a woman committed suicide in Mumbai's Chembur area, the police have booked her husband and his four family members for abetment and dowry harassment. According to police officials, the victim's brother Rajesh Talwar had filed a written petition in the Bombay high court.

Last week, the Chembur police converted an accidental death report into an FIR against deceased Arti's husband Girish Pherwani, her father-in-law Gopaldas, mother-in-law Rajni, sister-in-law Diya Uppal and Diya's husband Sunil, reports Times of India.

Arti married Girish in 2002 and the couple has two children. Last year on October 20, Arti was found hanging at her residence at Basant Par. Public prosecutor Deepak Thackrey said, "The court asked police why they were not registering an FIR. Police said they had registered an ADR."

The Bombay HC sought an explanation from the police, he said. On September 17, the police began recording statements of witnesses and registered the FIR on September 29.

"Initially, Rajesh did not file a complaint. Around four months later he submitted an application, and when we called him to record his statement, he was uncooperative. We were not against registering an FIR," said senior inspector Shalini Sharma.

Fearing arrest, the Pherwanis moved the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail. Pherwanis' lawyer Dharmu Gujral said, "The allegations are false. The matter is sub judice." Rajesh said they had filed an RTI plea for a post-mortem copy after three months.

