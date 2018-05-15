Mumbai Crime: Online T20 betting racket busted from posh Vashi hotel

The online betting racket came to light after sources informed the police about a few men from Mumbai and Pune running the same from room number 1918 of Four Points Hotel, Vashi

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, six people were arrested by the Navi Mumbai police for betting on a T20 match between Delhi and Bangalore. the arrest was made after a raid at a four star hotel in Vashi.

The key accused have been identified as 33-year-old Abhijeet Malhari Kolekar and 35-year-old Dharmesh Pravin Gala. Meanwhile, the other accused to have been arrested include 38-year-old Rakesh Arun Kondre, 32-year-old Krishna Ganpat Sagat, 34-year-old Ganesh Sambhaji Mane and 36-year-old Kishor Jagdish Rihal.

A report in The Hindu quotes Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Tushar Doshi as having stated, "They used online applications, which were handled from outside the country. We have found that some of the SIM cards used by the accused were procured through fake documents. Names of other bookies have been revealed, and a search is on for them.

The police have seized laptops, multiple mobile phones , a voice recorder, two vehicles from the accused. The accused have been booked uder Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on counts of cheating, forgery and common intention among other charges.

