Mumbai Crime: Out-of-control Bhiwandi civic dumper rams into eight people, kills two

Two people died and six others were injured after a speeding dumper lost control and rammed into eight people standing at the side of the road in a hit-and-run accident in Bhivandi. According to a report in The Times of India, the dumper involved in the accident belonged to the Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNMC).

The deceased have been identified as Shabbir Khan alias Raju (40) and Ahmed Momin (32) and the injured were identified as Samar Khan (45), Rajkumar Maurya (40), Sajid Ali (27), Jamal Shaikh (27), Majahar Khan (56) and Gurfan Ansari (24).

The driver was returning from Chavindra after collecting garbage when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the eight people who were having tea at the side of the road, killing two on the spot. The driver then fled the spot.

The injured were rushed to the IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi. Jamal Shaikh and Majahar Khan, who were said to be critically injured in the accident, were sent to Thane Civil Hospital for further treatment. The police said that they are on a lookout for the unknown driver and a case has been registered against him.

