Mumbai Crime: Out on bail, Kalina mafia man threatens complainant

The 62-year-old victim has alleged that the local police are not heeding her fresh complaints of intimidation

Albina Fernandes at the office of the DCP, Zone VIII, Anil Kumbhare on Monday

After mid-day highlighted her case in January, Albina Fernandes, 62, was full of hope about getting her prime Kalina land back. But the two accused men in multiple land-grabbing case, whom she has accused of usurping her land as well, are out on bail, and one of them has allegedly been threatening her.

Fernandes has been doing the rounds of Vakola police station with fresh complaints of threats from accused Prem Chandran, but claimed that the police are once again not paying heed to her. Both the accused in the Kalina land grabbing case, Abid Ali Mustak Tanaji and Chandran, were granted bail by a trial court two weeks ago.

'The threat'

"About 10 days ago he [Chandran] met me near my property, and threatened me saying no one can do anything, even the cops. He said I am the owner of the property, I will see what I have to do," said Fernandes, speaking to mid-day. While Fernandes claimed Vakola police are not paying attention to her complaints, DCP Zone VIII, Anil Kumbhare, called her to his office on Monday and assured her of justice.

The previous case

"Since mid-day highlighted my case, I can see a ray of hope to get justice. But the accused are out on bail and roaming freely in the area and still have possession of my plot," added Fernandes.

After mid-day's first expose on December 26, 2018, on the Kalina bungalow grabbing case, the Vakola police registered an FIR against Chandran and another accused, Abid Ali Mustak Tanaji. Tanaji was arrested in the second of week of January, while Chandran went absconding and got temporary relief from arrest from the Bombay High Court. Fernandes, who saw mid-day's report, reached out to the DCP alleging that Chandran had also grabbed her plot in 2006, and Vakola police hadn't done anything to help her then.

After an independent investigation by Kherwadi police, a second FIR was registered against Chandran in Fernandes' case. A third FIR was registered for grabbing church land on Kalina activist Charles D'Souza's complaint. Chandran was first arrested in Fernandes' case, later police took his custody in other cases as well.

Senior PI, Vakola police Kailash Kailaschandra B. Avhad didn't respond to several calls and messages sent to him. However, a senior police officer said, "We are verifying Fernandes' allegations, action will be taken accordingly."

