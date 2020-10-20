Mumbai crime: Over 52-kg of raw material used for Ephedrine seized from Palghar warehouse, 3 held

The zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a warehouse at Dhumaal Nagar, Sagar Industrial Estate in Palghar on Sunday evening and seized 353 grams of Ephedrine. One canister of 52.875 kg liquid chemical purported to be Propiophenone, a raw material used for synthesis of Ephedrine, was also seized from the location.

A new Modus Operandi has come to light in this case wherein the traffickers identify a secluded warehouse/gala and store/hide the contraband to avoid detection.

Read: Mumbai emerges as major destination for drug traffickers in NCB's pan-India operations

This site was located in an industrial area and was being used for the storage of the said chemical. The canister containing Propiophenone was placed with other liquid chemical containers to avoid identification.

A total of 353 grams of Ephedrine and 52.875 kg of liquid precursor named Propiophenone have been confiscated.

Three accused identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, Shailesh Saurabh and Atul Khanivadekar have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

