Mumbai Crime: Over 6 kg charas seized from 3 persons at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

About 6.62 kg charas was seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal unit from three persons at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kurla.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Cops bust African drug dealers who went local, learnt Hindi, wed Indians

The contraband was coming from Jammu and Kashmir and was supposed to be supplied in Mumbai, NCB officials said.

The seized contraband

The accused detained for questioning were identified as Aftab Ali Hishamoddin Shaikh, Sabir Ali Azhar Sayyed and Shamim Bano Quereshi, all residents of Kurla (East), stated a press release from NCB.

Further investigation is on.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news