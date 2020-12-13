Search

Mumbai Crime: Over 6 kg charas seized from 3 persons at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Published: 13 December, 2020 20:08 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The contraband was coming from Jammu and Kashmir and was supposed to be supplied in Mumbai, NCB officials said

Photo for representational purpose

About 6.62 kg charas was seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal unit from three persons at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kurla.

The contraband was coming from Jammu and Kashmir and was supposed to be supplied in Mumbai, NCB officials said.

The seized contraband

The accused detained for questioning were identified as Aftab Ali Hishamoddin Shaikh, Sabir Ali Azhar Sayyed and Shamim Bano Quereshi, all residents of Kurla (East), stated a press release from NCB.

Further investigation is on.

