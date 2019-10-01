Mumbai Crime: Palghar cops bust arms and drugs racket, two arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The local crime branch along with anti-terrorism squad has busted an arms and drugs racket and have arrested two accused from whom they recovered a huge quantity of drugs, AK 47 rifles, pistols and live cartridges.

"We have arrested two accused and recovered three AK 47 rifles with magazines, four pistols and revolvers, 63 live cartridges and have also seized 8.9kg of ephedrine, 8.5kg of DMT, 500.7 gm of brown sugar, 3.9kg of Dodo morphine, cash and mobile phones worth around R13.61 crore from their possession.

"We had received information from our informer network and the local crime branch and ATC squad officials laid a trap at Manor Chilhar fata, near Hindustana Dhaba and caught two suspicious men who had arrived there with two plastic bags. We detained both men and during checking, found the arms and drugs," said a police officer from Palghar police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that several more accused were also involved in this. "We have sent a team to Rajasthan and Madhya Pardesh to nab the others," the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates