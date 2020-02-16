Mumbai Crime: Paralysed man makes obscene calls to 19-year-old, arrested

The Navghar police arrested a 49-year-old man, who is partially-blind and paralysed, for making obscene calls to a 19-year-old. According to the police the accused Subhash Nair has been bed-ridden after he suffered a paralysis attack 10 years ago. The incident came to light after the 19-year-old approached the police station and filed a complaint.

In her statement to the police, the woman said she received a call from an unknown number and the man was using obscene language. She then informed her father who dialed the number to warn the man, but received death threats instead. The two then filed a complaint with the police station.

Senior Inspector Pushkraj Suryavanshi formed a team which included police sub inspector Santosh Pilane, D Pawar and detection staff. A police officer said, “The person, on whose name the SIM card was issued, said he had lost the card a few months ago and showed us a copy of the complaint he had filed." During investigation, the police traced the number to Chaitanya Nagar in Powai and arrested Subhash Nair. “He was produced in court and he secured bail,” the police officer added.

