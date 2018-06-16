Mumbai Crime: Passenger assaults cab driver in Gorai over unpaid fare

The couple tried to flee from the spot, but Shaikh called the cops just in time. Before the duo could flee, the Gorai police reached the spot and arrested Gupta

A cab driver was beaten mercilessly by a passenger on Monday, only because he was trying to do his job. The Gorai police have arrested the passenger, auto rickshaw driver Ajay Kumar Gupta, 33, who tried to flee without paying the driver, Zakir Shaikh, 45. Gorai police sources said Gupta and his girlfriend had booked Shaikh's cab late Monday night to go to Gorai from Mira Road. Once they reached the destination, they were required to pay R490 to Shaikh for the ride. They got out of the car and asked him to wait, saying they'd return in five minutes.

Shaikh did as he was told and waited for them. When they didn't turn up for two hours, Shaikh went to look for the couple and found them. He told mid-day that when he asked them what took so long, the couple lost their cool and Gupta attacked Shaikh. He punched him in the face, leaving Shaikh badly injured.

The couple tried to flee from the spot, but Shaikh called the cops just in time. Before the duo could flee, the Gorai police reached the spot and arrested Gupta. They also took Shaikh for a medical check-up. Later, based on Shaikh's statement, Gupta was booked under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the IPC. "He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody," said senior inspector Ramesh Nagre from Gorai police station.

