Mumbai Crime: Personal fitness trainer rapes woman in SoBo, held

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A private fitness trainer was arrested by the Cuffe Parade police for alleged repeated rape of a woman who was his client. He used to personally train her at her residence in South Mumbai.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, he allegedly took her photographs and threatened to circulate them on social media if she did not pay him Rs 10 lakh. The police said the victim was introduced to the accused by her nutritionist in July 2018. On the pretext of having a private conversation, the accused took her into a bedroom in October and forcibly kissed her.

According to the complaint, he took a photograph of the act on his phone. The complaint added that the accused threatened to circulate the photo and sexually assaulted her for over a year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates