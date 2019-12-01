MENU
Mumbai Crime: Personal fitness trainer rapes woman in SoBo, held

Published: Dec 01, 2019, 18:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The complaint added that the accused threatened to circulate the photo and sexually assaulted her for over a year

This image has been used for representational purposes only
A private fitness trainer was arrested by the Cuffe Parade police for alleged repeated rape of a woman who was his client. He used to personally train her at her residence in South Mumbai.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, he allegedly took her photographs and threatened to circulate them on social media if she did not pay him Rs 10 lakh. The police said the victim was introduced to the accused by her nutritionist in July 2018. On the pretext of having a private conversation, the accused took her into a bedroom in October and forcibly kissed her.

According to the complaint, he took a photograph of the act on his phone. The complaint added that the accused threatened to circulate the photo and sexually assaulted her for over a year.

