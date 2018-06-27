Mumbai Crime: Pervert fools 16-year-old girl on social media, demands semi-nude pictures

The pervert sent friend request to the 16-year-old girl using a girls name and demanded she send him semi-nude pictures

Gamdevi cops have arrested a 32-year-old pervert who chatted 16-year-old girl posing as girl. Pervert has been identified as Ashok Kumar Sharma, a BTech personnel, had come to Mumbai in search of a job. During his stay in the city, Ashok started looking at girls on social media and decided to have a fun. He then sent a friend request to the 16-year-old girl using a girls name. He also shared random pictures of a girl, making it seem like they were his pictures.

When the victim's mother came across the accused's profile, she reported it to the police on 27th April 2018. The complainant told the cops that, a person named Riya Sharma, was chatting with her daughter. She added that Riya had sent semi-nude pictures to her daughter, claiming they were her pictures and demanded pictures of her daughter. An officer from Gamdevi Police station said, "After formal greetings, Riya started chatting with the victim about her sexual life. She also asked about the victim's sexual inclination. During the first chat both exchanged their semi-nude pictures via a cell phone. On the second day, Riya sent a video claiming it's her and also asked to send her video as well. the victim followed her instructions and did the same. But later, the girl got suspicious about Riya."

"When she checked the pictures and video she realised that they are forwards." added the officer. The girl then revealed the incident to her family who reported the incident to the police and registered a complaint against unknown person posing himself as Riya Sharma.

The police then started tracing the user and went to Kurukshetra, Haryana. "After technical analysis, we found him in Haryana, it took a week for us to zero in on him," said another officer. "When we nabbed him and explained his crime, he was surprised, and asked if it was a crime? Many of my friends do the same here" said officer. Ashok Kumar Sharma, 32-year-old, completed his education in BTech. After education, he worked with his friend on Tours and travel company. During this period he visited more than 20 countries. "Both earned a good fortune, so much that Ashok's friend decided to move abroad. Ashok became jobless and started looking for a job." said an officer. "To try his luck, he came to Mumbai in March 2018. He stayed with one of his friend in Central Mumbai. After visiting offices in the daytime, he tried his luck with dating apps and was a bit successful as well" added officer.

"But when he failed in getting any job he decided to return home, in the meantime he created a fake profile of a girl just for fun, but ended up in jail." told the officer. Ashok Kumar was arrested under sections of Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), IT act and 354 (D) (stalking) of IPC. He is been sent in Judicial custody. On April 13, the Bombay High Court had called the ban 'reasonable'.

