Mumbai Crime: Pervert held for molesting maid inside elevator in Borivli

The man entered the elevator and then started touching the woman inappropriately and even tried to hug her

A man was arrested by the Kasturba Marg police station for allegedly molesting and trying to rob a 32-year-old woman inside the elevator of a high-rise building in Borivli East, Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. He has been identified as Navin Jagmohan Patel, age 21.

Kasturba Marg Police sources stated the woman, who is a maid by profession, entered the elevator to go to her employer's residence which is on the 12th floor. Just then, Patel got in and stood beside her. When the elevator was in motion, he began touching her hands and tried to hug her. As soon as the elevator stopped on the 12th floor, the survivor made a run for it, Patel tried to snatch her mangalsutra and mobile phone but was unsuccessful in doing so.



The accused Navin Jagmohan Patel

The woman told mid-day, "Before I could get help, he fled from the elevator. I then took the lift to the ground floor and nabbed him with the help of a security guard, and handed him over to the police."

The accused admitted to falling in love with her and also said he had been keeping a close watch on her for several days before asking for her mobile number.

Rajesh Acharya, the woman's employer said, "We called the police and they took the accused with them. They've recovered one SIM card from his pocket. When they checked his mobile phone, they found a number belonging to professional thieves and chain snatchers."

A police officer said, “We have booked and arrested the accused under section 354 and 354(a) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the Borivli court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody. He is a second-year college dropout with no criminal background or record."

