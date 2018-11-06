Mumbai Crime: Police arrest serial fraudster after he flees from court

crime

Yogesh Darji

After duping several people, serial fraudster Yogesh Kanubhai Darji, 35, thought he could fool the police too. But cops weren't going to let him go so easily. Darji had almost successfully escaped from the Killa court on November 3, before cops caught him following a three-hour-long operation.

Darji had been arrested on September 9, 2017, under several sections of cheating. He has allegedly duped several people by promising them MHADA flats that didn't even exist and was currently held in the same case. Apart from that, he's also wanted in a Rs 5.59 crore cheating case. There's a long list of crimes registered against him at Gamdevi, Kasturba, Andheri, and Vikhroli police stations, and at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Last Saturday, he was brought to the 37th Esplanade Court for a hearing in the MHADA case. Since he was not handcuffed in court, he managed to slip away from police custody.

Following that, a police team was dispatched to look for him and a new case was filed against him at the Azad Maidan police station under section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

Cops then got a tip-off on his whereabouts and headed to D N Nagar, where they had to wait for around three hours before nabbing Darji, while he was on his way out of the city after getting enough money to flee.

