Mumbai Crime: Police arrest six for thrashing petrol pump owner, employees

CCTV grabs of the attack at the petrol pump at Manikpur on Friday. Pics/Hanif Patel

The Manikpur police have arrested six youth including the two motorcyclists who had first created a ruckus at a Bharat Petroleum petrol pump in Vasai, and later called in their accomplices to thrash staff and damage the pumps on Friday evening.

The accused have been identified as Riskan Musavvir Dayir, 22, Zarrar Musavvir Dayir, 27, Raji Azmal Dabre, 24, Saheen Shadab Karari, 21, Huzaifa Ibrahim Sonalkar, 23, and Kaab Ghulam Ahmad Chavre, 28.

Inspector Rajendra Kamble of the Manikpur police station said, "All of them were arrested from Nalasopara except Huzaifa, who had been hiding in Bhiwandi."

Registration number seen

Sources told mid-day that the cops retrieved the details of prime accused from the registration number plate of the motorcycle which the Dayir brothers rode to the

petrol pump to refill the tank.

"The registration number of the motorcycle was visible in the CCTV footage. We took the help of RTO officials, retrieved their address and mobile number, but the vehicle owner was not at home when our team visited to nab them," said a police source.

Another source said the relatives of absconding accused were brought to the police station to mount pressure on them to surrender before police.

'Prime accused are brothers'

Assistant Inspector Sachin Sanap told mid-day that several teams had been working round the clock to trace the accused after the incident. "We arrested them based on the technical support," Sanap added. "The prime accused, Riskan and Zarrar, are brothers who had gone to the petrol pump to refill their fuel tank but since they were not wearing masks, the employee refused to give them fuel. This snowballed into fisticuffs and the duo called in their friends and neighbours who arrived and assaulted the employees including a woman," said Sanap who added that the father of the prime accused is a supplier of building construction material.

The police said that this is the first time that all the six have been arrested. All the accused were produced before a court in Vasai and they have been remanded in police custody for one day.

The cops are yet to seize the two-wheeler of Dayir brothers. The hunt to nab other absconding accused is on.

