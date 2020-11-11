Mumbai Crime: Police bust party in Nerul, 203 men found smoking hookah

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai Police raided a pub in Nerul on Saturday night and found over 200 men smoking hookah. ANC sleuths said the establishment will be penalised for operating without permission and violating pandemic rules.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, police officials said the party was arranged via social media, which they were monitoring. The men had gathered at a congested place and were partying without following COVID-19 social-distancing norms.

Ravindra Budhawant, senior police inspector of ANC (Navi Mumbai Police), said, "We raided Palm Atlantis Pub at Hawre Mall in Nerul and found 203 men drinking and smoking hookah without following any social distancing norms. They were also dancing to music."

The ANC has booked the accused and registered non-cognisable offences against them. The owner of the pub Nikunj Savla and 27 members of his staff have also been booked under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 and under the lockdown violations sections of IPC.

Police said the state excise department has also taken action against the pub as the pubs have still not been granted permission to open. It will also be punished for violating COVID-19 regulations.

