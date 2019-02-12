Mumbai Crime: Police constable cheated of Rs 2.89 lakh through mobile application

crime

A caller who posed himself as bank employee called and claimed to settle loan dispute, asked to login on an app named 'Any Desk' on his mobile phone from Play Store and hack his email and mobile number and duped 2.89 lakh.

Representational image

A Police Constable was cheated by an unknown person for 2.89 lakh rupees through an app available on play store. According to police sources, 32-year-old Rohidas Borkar, a driver in the Maharashtra police department was trying to settle a personal loan. The caller who posed himself as a bank employee called and claimed to settle loan dispute. He asked Borkar to log in on an app named 'Any Desk' on his mobile phone from Play Store and then hacked his email and mobile number.

Borkar registered a complaint in Borivli Police station against an unknown person on Wednesday. He works as a driver in the Maharashtra police force and was living with his family in the police quarters at Natakwala lane, Borivli West.

He and his wife had taken an Axis Bank's credit card for day-to-day use. His wife had taken a personal loan from Axis Bank which was under some dispute. Wanting to settle the matter, they filed an application with the bank.

On Wednesday, an unknown caller posed himself as a bank officer calling from head office to discuss the loan. The caller assured Borkar that he would sort out the issues related to the loan and asked his account and debits card details.

An officer from Borivli police station said, "When Borkar refused to provide his bank account and debit card details, the caller told him to download, 'ANY DESK' application from Play store on his mobile where he will find the entire excess amount debited from the account, as soon as he downloads the application. Borkar did as he was told. The caller revealed the last four digit of his wife's debit card number to Borkar to confirm, which he did. Suddenly, his Google account, email ID stopped working and simultaneously he started receiving messages about the transaction amount. Before he could block the card, Rs. 2,89,619 was transmitted at different places."

Borkar informed about the fraud to the bank and registered a complaint at the Borivli police station. another police official from Borivli police station said, "We have booked and registered the complaint under section 420 and various sections of IT act against the unknown accused and are investigating the case."

