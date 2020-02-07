Mumbai Crime: Police foil robbery at finance company office, save valuables worth Rs 3 crore

The Waliv police have managed to foil a robbery at the Muthoot Finance company’s Naigaon branch in the wee hours of Thursday. Though valuables worth Rs 3 crore were saved and the police arrested two of the three robbers, the third escaped after attacking two constables.

According to police sources, the three burglars bored a hole through the wall of the Muthoot Finance office situated in Vasai east around 2.30 am, and entered it. When they were trying to break open the safe, the alarm sounded. A patrolling police team rushed to the spot after hearing the alarm. They were attacked with the broken pieces and bricks from the wall that the thieves had bored through.

The patrolling team informed Senior Inspector Vijay Chogle of Waliv police station who arrived with other staff and surrounded the spot. "Before we could reach, one of the accused escaped. He had attacked police personnel when they were trying to enter the room. Still, two police personnel managed to catch two of the accused," said Chogle. Constables Sambhaji Palve and Kumbhar were injured in the attack.

The safe contains jewellery and ornaments worth around Rs 3 crore. The accused tried to break it open with a cutter when the alarm rang. The arrested accused were identified as Babar Shah, 32, and Mukshed Shaikh, 24. Sajan, the third accused, escaped. All are residents of Bandra’s Lalmitti," he added.

"We have booked and arrested the accused under Sections 460 (house trespass or house breaking), 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court and remanded in police custody. We are searching for the third accused who is at large," Chogle added.

