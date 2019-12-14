Mumbai Crime: Police gets email about bomb threat at Salman Khan's house, turns out to be hoax

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

An unknown email about a bomb threat at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment put the city police on alert. The email was received on December 04, the Bandra police and the senior officials of West region including the additional commissioner reached galaxy apartment and searched the home along with Bomb Detection Disposal Squad (BDDS) team, which turned out to be hoax, during the course of investigation cops found a minor from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was behind the hoax email. The minor was summoned to the police station and was produced before the juvenile court. The Bandra police submitted its final report and the court allowed the minor to go.

A senior officer confirmed the email received by Mumbai police which reads, "Bandra me Salman Khan ke ghar galaxy me do ghante me blast hoga rok sakte ho to rok lo."

After the teams reached his residence, the actor was not present. His father Salim and sister Arpita and other people present at the building were asked to vacate the apartment. "During the four hours of search, we didn't find anything. We knew it can be a hoax but we didn't want to take any sort of risk and the standard operating procedure was followed for dealing with bomb threat emails or calls," a senior officer said.

After the search operation, the senior officials were fully satisfied that it was a hoax email. The technical and the cyber team tracked down the email address in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A team was dispatched to the location and found that a 16-year-old minor was behind the hoax email who was preparing for his CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) exams.

According to police, once they reached Ghaziabad on 6th of December, the minor was not at home. He was hiding near Tis Hazari court to avoid arrest after sending the email. The police team then took his brother's help and the minor was convinced to come after speaking to his elder brother. "As he was a minor we served him a notice and asked him to be present before the Bandra police in a week," said Bandra senior PI Vijaylaxmi Hiremath.

The minor then came to Bandra police the very next day, on 7th of December, as per the notice served to him. The police then produced him before the juvenile court and also filed the charge sheet in the matter. After hearing the matter, the juvenile court allowed him to go.

