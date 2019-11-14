Mumbai-crime: Police informer caught with heroin worth Rs 1.4 crores

The Anti Narcotic cell of Mumbai Police arrested an informer on Tuesday after heroin worth Rs 1.4 crore was found in his informer. The informer, identified as Khalid Wasi Khan (51), was also found to have a commendatory note issued to him by the police, the veracity which is being ascertained.

According to ANC, unit officers APIs Amar Marathe and Sudarshan Chavan were patrolling near Dockyard road railway station in Mazagaon, when they confronted Khan on suspicion. While being checked, Khan was found carrying 470 grams of heroin in a red-coloured rexine bag worth Rs. 1.4 crores. He was brought to the police station and after interrogation, he confessed to the officers that he is an informer and had worked with the ANC from the years 2000 to 2003. Khan also named the officers he has worked with and assisted them in carrying out raids. The ANC has also found an ID card and a commendatory note given to him by police, which he was using to run his entire nexus with the drug peddler.

"Khan was running the entire drugs syndicate with his family. He has been using the commendatory note given by the police for providing information. The peddlers used to trust him. recently his wife was also arrested by Bandra police in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," an officer associated with the ANC said.

While checking the records, the ANC has found his claims of being a previous informer for a period of 2000 to 2003 true. In the past, he had been arrested in an ANC case for possessing ganja along with seven other accused by the Worli unit. However, he was acquitted in the case.

"We have got his custody till November 16. The further investigation is underway." said DCP Shivdeep Lande of ANC.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates