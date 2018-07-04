Mumbai Crime: Police locate cyber fraudsters within a day of complaint

The two were already under arrest for cheating in Nagaland; Mumbai police team to seek their custody

Representational Image

The Agripada police have located two cyber fraudsters in Nagaland within 24 hours of a complaint on July 1, by a 30-year-old businessman who was duped of Rs 15,000. He had responded to their advertisement for the sale of a Samsung S9 phone on an online marketplace where they posed as an Indian Army official.

Sabir and Sakir, brothers from Rajasthan, were already under arrest for cheating a woman. Nagaland police had flashed the arrest in police circles, which helped trace them.

Police said Nasir Khan, a shop owner from Saat Rasta, saw one Apatouwan Aptanu was offering a Samsung S9 for Rs 41,500, on a shopping app. The fraudsters, posing as Aptanu, told Khan, he was posted at Jodhpur and also sent a picture of his canteen smart card to him. Police said 'Aptanu' agreed to sell the phone for Rs 39,000. He sent an account number of PNB and asked Khan to deposit Rs 25,000 after which he would courier the mobile. He also gave the delivery boy's number. The complainant could give only Rs 15,000. He was later told that the delivery was stopped as he did not pay in full.

He called the numbers again but the phones were switched off and the money was withdrawn. He filed a case on July 1. Police said a genuine Army official's cards were stolen by the accused. Senior police inspector of Agripada police station Savlaram Agawane said, "We will be sending a team to Nagaland for their custody."

