Mumbai crime: Police makes first arrest in child pornography case from Sakinaka

The Mumbai Cyber Police Station has made the first arrest in the child pornography case after a 619 tripline from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) arrested the accused from the Sakinaka area of Mumbai.

Mumbai Cyber Police has registered the seventh FIR of Child Pornography. In this case, the police have arrested Hriday Prasad Gorakhnath Patel (38). Patel is a resident of Sakinaka and is a vegetable seller.

According to the information given by the police, Patel had uploaded child pornography on Facebook. Patel has been arrested in the investigation of the 619 tipline case given by the National Crime Records Bureau.

The Facebook (FB) account Patel was using was linked to the woman's mobile number. During the interrogation of Patel, it was found that Patel had earlier uploaded child pornography on FB due to which his own mobile number was blocked on FB and he was not being able to create a new account. This is why Patel linked his new FB account to the mobile number of another vegetable vendor in Sakinaka. This mobile number was in the name of the wife of the vegetable seller. When the police questioned the woman and her husband, it was found that Patel's FB account was linked to the woman's mobile number. The cyber police arrested Patel after that.

Senior police inspector of Cyber Police Station S. S. Sahastrabuddhe told mid Day, "We have arrested Patel in the matter of uploading child pornography on Facebook and will present Patel in court tomorrow."

Mumbai Cyber Cell DCP Vishal Thakur told mid-day, "We have so far registered a total of 7 cases of child pornography in Mumbai. All these cases have been registered under Act 67 (B) IT Act (2008) and investigation of all cases is going on."

He added, "All the cases we have registered are uploading child pornography on social networking sites like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google, WhatsApp, Tik Tok and Imguru."

Maharashtra cyber cell has intensified the campaign against child pornography, under this, till Friday, the police have registered an FIR in 80 cases across Maharashtra, in which a total of 18 people have been arrested. A total number of 619 tiplines were received in Mumbai related to child pornography, out of which 7 FIRs have been lodged by Mumbai Cyber Police Station.

After so many cases of child pornography, on 10 January Maharashtra Cyber Cell started "Operation Blackface" under which a total number of 80 FIRs have been registered. All these FIR have been Suo-Moto.

Through "Operation Blackface", cyber police is trying to locate the child porn uploader on the social networking site.

In the state, 80 FIRs have been registered in child pornography, out of which 15 FIRs have been registered in Pipampari Chinchwad, 9 in Aurangabad City and 6 FIRs have been registered in Mumbai.

America's 'National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is working against child pornography. The NCMEC informs the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the highest levels of child pornography on websites.

NCMEC has tied up with NRCB of the Ministry of Planets, due to which NCMEC has provided information of all child pornography uploaded to NRCB on social site.

SP Cyber Cell Maharashtra Balsingh Rajput told mid-day, "After information from NCRB, our social media lab is monitoring the social site. So far, a total of 80 cases of child pornography have been registered all over Maharashtra."

